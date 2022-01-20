Lokmat’s G2 Snacks names AGENCY09 as its creative agency

Speaking on the successful launch, Rishi Darda, Founder, Good 2 Great Industries said, “It is always thrilling to foray in a new territory and produce a world class product. With G2 Snacks, we are geared up to create a fantastic snacking experience, made with a combination of high quality standards and ethnic taste. And with a lot of integrity and honesty, we want to bring in the Dugni Goodness in the lives of people. We are excited to partner with AGENCY09 who displayed the right interest and expertise to bring this vision forward.”