Lokmat’s G2 Snacks names AGENCY09 as its creative agency

The mandate consists of mainline creative communication for print, outdoor and digital.
G2 Snacks, a new entrant in the FMCG sector from Maharashtra’s No. 1 newspaper publication, Lokmat announces the appointment of AGENCY09 as its creative agency. AGENCY09 won the mandate post a multi-agency pitch. AGENCY09 will be responsible in defining the brand communication via print that reaches the entire Maharashtra and explore the new-age audience’s engagement possibilities in the digital ecosystem.
Expanding its presence to the F&B category, G2 snacks adds 16 flavors across categories like chips, krunchers and namkeen. Derived from Goodness X 2, #DugniGoodness will bring goodness into people's lives through both products and stories. Harping on the existing wide reach of Maharashtra’s No. 1 newspaper, Lokmat, G2 aims to reach to the remotest locations across Maharashtra with its effective communication.
Speaking on the successful launch, Rishi Darda, Founder, Good 2 Great Industries said, “It is always thrilling to foray in a new territory and produce a world class product. With G2 Snacks, we are geared up to create a fantastic snacking experience, made with a combination of high quality standards and ethnic taste. And with a lot of integrity and honesty, we want to bring in the Dugni Goodness in the lives of people. We are excited to partner with AGENCY09 who displayed the right interest and expertise to bring this vision forward.”
Tushar Khakhar, First Executive, AGENCY09 mentioned, “The team Lokmat has always given us great liberty in all our creative collaborations. We have some interesting and innovative work lined up for G2 Snacks, and are confident of ensuring that G2 becomes a household name.”