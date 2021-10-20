‘Lolo’ becomes ‘Geet’ from ‘Jab We Met’ for Dunzo Daily’s new ad

Starring actress Karisma Kapoor, the ad attempts to recreate iconic dialogues from the movie ‘Jab We Met’.
Dunzo has released a new ad, as a part of its campaign for Dunzo Daily. The ad is a recreation of the famous character ‘Geet’ from the Bollywood movie ‘Jab We Met’. It features actress Karisma Kapoor (‘Lolo’) dressed like her younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic character in the movie, while delivering the latter’s famous dialogues.
The ad emphasises that Dunzo Daily specialises in deliveries under 20 minutes. It starts by Kapoor mentioning how Dunzo Daily provides super fast delivery service of groceries. Through its latest ad ‘Grocery ka drama chhodo, Dunzo Daily karo’, the brand reinforces that proposition, and sheds light on the wait time and hassles surrounding online grocery delivery.
Kapoor also posted a witty post on her social media, mentioning how she will be doing a spoof of 'Geet' for Dunzo Daily's latest commercial.
As India’s quick commerce delivery platform, Dunzo has always pushed the envelope to ensure that the users get what they want in the fastest time possible. Capturing the same essence, the brand also rolled out ad films in the past featuring actors like Sunny Deol and Sunil Grover.
The brand team had earlier informed that even before the launch of this campaign, Dunzo Daily had witnessed unprecedented demand from the users, growing 25 per cent week on week. Leveraging mini-warehouses strategically located across each neighborhood in Bengaluru, Dunzo is now able to match supply and demand to ensure fast delivery and a seamless ordering experience through its app.
For the users in Bengaluru, the new experience is already making a difference in how they shop for their daily essentials.