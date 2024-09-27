Loom Crafts appoints actress Urvashi Rautela as brand ambassador

Loom Crafts, a manufacturer of all-weather luxury outdoor furniture, has named Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela as its brand ambassador. As part of the collaboration, the actress has been featured in various marketing, ad and endorsement campaigns of the pioneering outdoor furniture brand. Aimed at amplifying brand visibility especially across digital and social media space, the collaboration is a natural unison as both Loom Crafts and Urvashi embody an elite and luxurious lifestyle.

Sharing his thoughts on announcing Urvashi Rautela as a brand ambassador, Loom Crafts MD and CEO Rahul Jindal said, “Loom Crafts has over the decades adhered to the motto of luxury meeting nature, prioritising comfort with eco-friendly outdoor set ups. While we have a robust offline presence with exclusive franchise stores across key cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Chennai, Dehradun etc, we intend to further bolster our online presence. This is in sync with our vision of catering to consumers directly and fulfilling their most pertinent outdoor needs. We are elated that Ms Urvashi Rautela is amplifying our message to a wider audience.”

Notably, Loom Crafts manufactures all its products at its own state-of-the-art manufacturing unit located in Ghaziabad.The facility has a production capacity of 20,000 pieces annually, including loungers, dining sets, daybeds, and much more. Its extensive range of products caters to every corner of exteriors, from patio to terrace, poolside to open courtyards and balconies extended verandah.