L’Oréal Paris launches Glycolic Bright Dark Circle Eye Serum ft. Anushka Sharma

The company plans to utilise partnerships with cinema halls, OOH and other spaces.
Upon expanding its presence into the under eye care category, L’Oréal Paris unveils its latest innovation for the Indian market – the Glycolic Bright Dark Circle Eye Serum, a solution targeting under eye hyperpigmentation, and puffiness.
In this strategic move, it has unveiled a dynamic out-of-home (OOH) campaign, positioned at locations such as airports, business parks, and metro trains in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The campaign features contextual creatives that aims to drive awareness and engagement around the importance of under-eye care, leveraging the relatable charm of everyday situations.
The creatives feature actor Anushka Sharma, who has been the face for the skin care portfolio. The brand has launched its cinema placement strategy, targeting late-night screenings to cater to the sleep-deprived demographic, thereby addressing the need for an anti-dark circle product in the demographic.
It seeks to leverage collaborations with cinema halls, YouTube, Instagram, Connected TV, and OTT platforms, to ensures comprehensive visibility across multiple touchpoints.