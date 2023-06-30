L’Oréal Professionnel launches its latest campaign for the all-new iNOA hair color range

Sharing her thoughts, Mathilde Barthelemy-Vigier, general manager – L’Oréal Professionnel India said, “L’Oréal Professionnel has been a pioneer in developing the professional beauty market, investing in groundbreaking research, technological advancements, and innovations. The launch of the new iNOA is our next big step to establishing our vision of providing science-backed innovations and technological breakthroughs. While we have improved the formula for an improved sensorial experience for the consumers, iNOA is truly now at the forefront of tech with the launch of an all-new hair color diagnosis & consultation app - My Hair [iD]. The app will change the way we consult for color, empowering our Pros with tech that truly elevates them & the consumers.