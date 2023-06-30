L’Oréal Professionnel launches its latest campaign for the all-new iNOA hair color range

The digital film explains the features of iNOA alongside talking about the revolutionary My Hair Id that lets consumers try on various hair colors before committing to one.
Globally renowned premium professional hair tech brand, L’Oréal Professionnel announced the launch of its all-new revamped iNOA hair color.
The first ever no-ammonia hair color in the market, launched in 2009, has now been reformulated by the brand leveraging the Oil Delivery System, making it 60% oil-based. The brand also introduced the My Hair [iD] app that provides an AI powered professional color diagnosis and virtual try on. To bring this innovation to life and educate the community, the brand is launching a 360-degree marketing campaign on digital, social media, outdoor, influencers, premium salons, and multi-city events.
The digital film explains the features of iNOA alongside talking about the revolutionary My Hair Id that lets consumers try on various hair colors before committing to one.
The online communication was further translated to an on-ground series called Look and Learns in 13 cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru with an ambition to train 6500 Hairdressers on using the My Hair Id for a professional diagnosis. The brand is now working with a full roster of beauty, tech, and social media influencers to drive the awareness and adoption of their Virtual Try on app.
Sharing her thoughts, Mathilde Barthelemy-Vigier, general manager – L’Oréal Professionnel India said, “L’Oréal Professionnel has been a pioneer in developing the professional beauty market, investing in groundbreaking research, technological advancements, and innovations. The launch of the new iNOA is our next big step to establishing our vision of providing science-backed innovations and technological breakthroughs. While we have improved the formula for an improved sensorial experience for the consumers, iNOA is truly now at the forefront of tech with the launch of an all-new hair color diagnosis & consultation app - My Hair [iD]. The app will change the way we consult for color, empowering our Pros with tech that truly elevates them & the consumers.
Commenting on the launch, Aditi Anand, General Manager Marketing - L’Oréal Professionnel India said, “Clean and personalized beauty are the top two barriers to hair coloration in India today. trends in India. With the new INOA launch, we are not just elevating but transforming the consumer experience with professional in -salon coloration.
INOA is our biggest launch of this year in the professional hair color category, and we will support maximum amplification through a 360-marketing push across all consumer touch points like Digital, Influencers, Outdoors, L’Oréal partner salons and more. We are also working with a host of digital publishers including Meta, inMobi, inshorts and mCanvas among others to build awareness around the My Hair [ Id] through rich media innovation s and AR powered tech solutions.”