Lord Bobby puts the new Seltos to the test with Kia Connect in the ‘Tech is now Badass’ campaign teaser

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign teaser showcases Seltos' 70 advanced connectivity features, fueled by Kia Connect.
Kia, India's premium carmaker, has rolled out a new campaign ‘Tech is now Badass’ for the New Seltos powered with Kia Connect. This campaign spotlights Seltos’ technological prowess, it’s performance and on-road presence.
Starring Bollywood actor Bobby Deol embodying the 'Badass' persona, the campaign epitomises the Seltos, appealing to discerning customers who crave distinctly unconventional & tech-driven mobility experiences. Packed with connected technology, formidable performance, and premium features, this collaboration makes Seltos stand out as the choice for those who dare to be different.
Kia India's collaboration with Bobby Deol marks a new chapter in the carmaker's journey, promising consumers an experience that blends performance with style and technology.
The teaser begins with Bobby Deol activating the New Seltos X-Line using the Kia Connect application on his watch, emphasising its advanced technology and connectivity.
Both Seltos and Lord Bobby will be seen mirroring each other's style, boldness, and charisma in the main film, making this collaboration truly electrifying.