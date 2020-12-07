L'Oreal asks you to stand up against street harassment

It wants to teach you how to combat sexual harassment in public spaces with simple but impactful actions.
We see it happen but uncomfortably look away. We feel the urge to speak up, but stay cautiously silent. We all want to do something about it, but don’t know what. Or worse, we end up thinking it’s "not a big deal."
These are the words that will hit you when you visit the Stand Up India website – a platform dedicated to teaching men and women how to combat sexual harassment in public spaces with simple but impactful actions.
L'Oréal India had tweeted on 25 November 2020 (International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) that it was partnering with Hollaback!, a global, people-powered movement to end harassment in all its forms, and Breakthrough India, an organisation working to make violence and discrimination against women and girls unacceptable to launch the StandUp training program in India.
78 per cent of women have experienced sexual harassment in public spaces, it’s time to decrease the percentage.