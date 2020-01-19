L'Oreal Paris chooses unconventional faces for hair colour range

Aditi Rao Hydari, Mithali Raj and Shakti Mohan will come together for a new campaign.
Aditi Rao Hydari, Mithali Raj and Shakti Mohan are L'Oreal's new brand ambassadors. They will first come together for the hair colour Casting Crème Gloss' campaign to celebrate women and their distinct personalities that set them #AShadeApart. Singer and actor Aditi Rao Hydari; former captain of the Indian women’s national cricket team Mithali Raj; and dancer, TV personality, and entrepreneur Shakti Mohan seem unlikely choices for the brand, which has a long history of working with actors and models who possessed a certain 'look'.
The three new ambassadors will be seen in the Casting Crème Gloss Campaign, #AShadeApart. The campaign encourages women to celebrate their diverse personalities and aligns that thought to the product offering of diverse shades of hair colour. The campaign will be spread across, TV, digital and social media.
“I started playing cricket when I was 9. We are not born different but the paths we choose make us so. The life I've created on this path made me who I am and I'm worth it. I am excited to collaborate with L’Oréal Paris and spread the message of beauty and inclusivity,” says Mithali Raj.
Shakti Mohan shares, "As someone who has worn multiple hats across my career, I relate to the diversity of colour and offerings L’Oréal Paris brings. I’m keen to work with L’Oréal and spread the message of being beautiful in our own individual being.”
Pau Gruart, L’Oréal Paris spokesperson says, “We are happy to welcome three strong, independent and diverse women to L’Oréal Paris. Aditi, Mithali and Shakti are a source of inspiration to many young women in India; they have challenged the status quo and created a space for themselves beyond conventionality. Our campaign with them truly represents their diversity as well as the uniqueness of real women and what makes them #AShadeApart.”
Interestingly, L'Oreal Paris in India and abroad has had a history of working with popular actors and models who possess a certain 'look'. The women who represent the brand are generally svelte, sleek and are in the media eye.
Another brand in the same space that is well known for its 'realness' factor is Dove, which has run multiple campaigns in India and abroad, celebrating real beauty with women who have unconventional features.
As more and more women foray into sports in India, their value as endorsers increases. Among the first of women athletes to endorse a brand was PT Usha - she endorsed Kannan Devan tea, a brand popular in South India. She also recently starred in an ad alongside Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.
Other than endorsing beauty brands, most Indian sportswomen have been seen endorsing sportswear and equipment. We spotted Mary Kom and Dutee Chand in Puma's latest Propah Lady anthem last year, alongside actor Sara Ali Khan and model Anjali Lama.
Nike's 'Da Da Ding' ad by Wieden and Kennedy featured multiple Indian sportswomen, playing sport in earnest and looking fierce while they're at it.