L'Oreal Paris chooses unconventional faces for hair colour range

Aditi Rao Hydari, Mithali Raj and Shakti Mohan are L'Oreal's new brand ambassadors. They will first come together for the hair colour Casting Crème Gloss' campaign to celebrate women and their distinct personalities that set them #AShadeApart. Singer and actor Aditi Rao Hydari; former captain of the Indian women’s national cricket team Mithali Raj; and dancer, TV personality, and entrepreneur Shakti Mohan seem unlikely choices for the brand, which has a long history of working with actors and models who possessed a certain 'look'.