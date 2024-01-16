L'Oreal Paris launches 'My Hair Color, My Expression' campaign

The campaign features the cast of 'Four More Shots Please' series- Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulhari, and Bani J.
L'Oreal Paris has introduced its new campaign, My Hair Color, My Expression, featuring four digital stars - Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulhari, and Bani J.
With this campaign, L’Oréal Paris wants to inspire women to explore the true power of hair colour and empower them to tell their unique stories, and unabashedly celebrate their unique identities and choices.
Dario Zizzi, brand general manager, L’Oreal Paris India, expressed his vision for this campaign, stating, “In the kaleidoscope of beauty, every shade tells a story. The campaign is a celebration of the diverse and vibrant narratives that unfold when individuals express themselves through the transformative power of L’Oreal Paris hair colors.”
Commenting on the association with the campaign, Sayani said, "As someone deeply passionate about self-expression, I appreciate how L’Oreal Paris Casting Creme Gloss adds that perfect touch of vibrancy to one's personal style. This project marks a delightful beginning to the year, and I'm genuinely happy to be a part of it."
Maanvi added, "The seamless collaboration with L’Oreal Paris has been a delightful experience and I'm so excited about the film release, as we recreate the magic together."
Kirti expressed, "Experimenting with hair colors and styles is my subconscious way of expressing freedom and fearlessness. As an artist, I'm a shape-shifter, portraying diverse characters on and off-screen. It's not just a job; it's an art form, expressing the many shades of Kirti.""
Bani added, "I love that’s it's more than just a campaign; it's an invitation to explore all your unique shades and express yourself fearlessly. Let your hair be the canvas of your vibrant story!"
The campaign showcases the 16 intense shades available in the Casting Crème Gloss collection range- a bold, vivid shade for every personality. This campaign will be airing in 10 languages – English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Assamese and Kannada.
The campaign is set to captivate audiences across various platforms and focuses on the confidence and empowerment that arise from embracing one's unique style through L’Oreal Paris Casting Creme Gloss.