L’Oreal Paris teams up with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to showcase its Total Repair 5 range

On the launch of the campaign, Dario Zizzi, general manager, L'Oreal Paris India expressed his vision stating, “We are delighted to present our latest Campaign for the Total Repair 5 range. This campaign underscores our commitment to providing science-backed products to our consumers and celebrating beauty in all its forms. Total Repair 5 is an iconic franchise and has been loved by consumers for more than a decade for its repairing properties. It continues to live up to its promise of “5 problems, 1 solution” and thus remains a strong pillar in our portfolio. Through this campaign, we aim to inspire women across the country to embrace their hair confidently and trust L’Oreal Paris for expert care for their demanding hair needs. We firmly believe that every woman deserves the utmost care, and she is truly worth it!”