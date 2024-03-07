L’Oreal Paris teams up with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to showcase its Total Repair 5 range

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign highlights the product's ability to restore damaged hair, with its revolutionary Keratin XS technology.
L’Oreal Paris, a global beauty brand, unveils its latest campaign showcasing the revolutionary Total Repair 5 range. The campaign features Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the global spokesperson for L'Oreal Paris, highlighting the prowess of L’Oreal Paris Total Repair 5 range to restore damaged hair.
The campaign has been translated in seven local languages in Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi and Telugu for better regional penetration.
The L'Oreal Paris Total Repair 5 haircare range is specifically designed to address the five signs of damaged hair– frizz, breakage, dryness, stiff hair and split ends, without weighing it down. Recognising that damaged hair often lacks the essential natural cement that fortifies it, the L'Oreal Laboratories have pioneered the revolutionary Keratin XS technology.
On the launch of the campaign, Dario Zizzi, general manager, L'Oreal Paris India expressed his vision stating, “We are delighted to present our latest Campaign for the Total Repair 5 range. This campaign underscores our commitment to providing science-backed products to our consumers and celebrating beauty in all its forms. Total Repair 5 is an iconic franchise and has been loved by consumers for more than a decade for its repairing properties. It continues to live up to its promise of “5 problems, 1 solution” and thus remains a strong pillar in our portfolio. Through this campaign, we aim to inspire women across the country to embrace their hair confidently and trust L’Oreal Paris for expert care for their demanding hair needs. We firmly believe that every woman deserves the utmost care, and she is truly worth it!”
The campaign will be launched across various digital platforms, television channels, social media platforms, in-store touchpoints and outdoor offering consumers an immersive and engaging experience.