Lotte India and Yashraj Mukhate drop Pepero anthem for Gen Z

The Korean Wave (Hallyu) in India is set to get bigger with Lotte India, a confectionery brand, teaming up with musician Yashraj Mukhate to launch a new anthem for friendship, love and sharing titled We Are All Peperos.

With this campaign, Lotte India steps into music marketing, using the universal language of music to connect with Gen Z. The aim is to reinforce Pepero’s image as a fun and shareable treat.

The anthem features peppy, foot-tapping music designed to be instantly hummable and shareable. The campaign includes a vibrant music video filled with youthful energy, celebrating bonding, joy and positivity. In the film, Mukhate plays a boyfriend who wins over his girlfriend’s protective brother with Pepero, turning the snack into a symbol of connection and togetherness.

“Pepero is more than just a snack. With the Korean Wave sweeping across India, we saw an opportunity to introduce Pepero through a cultural lens that deeply resonates with Gen Z. Music has always been a powerful connector, and through our collaboration with Yashraj, we hope to inspire young consumers to celebrate togetherness in the most fun and memorable way,” said Milan Wahi, Managing Director, Lotte India.

“Working on the Pepero anthem was an exciting challenge because it allowed me to blend the fun and quirky nature of music with the universal joy of sharing food. The peppy vibe of the track and the colorful visuals truly capture the spirit of celebration, and I’m thrilled to be part of a campaign that is all about positivity and togetherness,” said Yashraj Mukhate.

Lotte Pepero is Korea’s number one biscuit snack from Lotte Wellfood and one of the world’s most iconic snacks for sharing. Lotte India launched the product in India recently, positioning it as a snack to be enjoyed together.

The We Are All Peperos anthem is now live on Lotte India’s social media channels including Instagram.