Lotte India launches "Love & Lotte" campaign celebrating everyday moments with Choco Pie

Lotte India has unveiled its latest marketing campaign - Love & Lotte, celebrating its flagship brand Lotte Choco Pie. The campaign is designed to further strengthen the brand’s connection with consumers and take it closer to their hearts. Love & Lotte is a creatively envisaged campaign that uses modern lingo and emotions to connect with consumers. The campaign includes TV and digital advertising, print, outdoor, on-pack innovations, and on-ground activation. The Love & Lotte campaign has just gone live across popular GECs and social media platforms.
The campaign introduces a playful and heartwarming language of affection, cleverly replacing the word "lot" with "Lotte" in everyday phrases. For example, expressions like "Love you a Lotte," "Miss you a Lotte," "Thanks a Lotte," "Lotte cool vibes," and "You talk a Lotte" create a unique and endearing connection between Choco-Pie lovers and the brand. This creative wordplay is set to become a trend among Lotte India's dedicated customers, offering a fresh and delightful way to express love and care.
Commenting on the occasion, Milan Wahi, managing director, Lotte India said “We are delighted to be rolling out our new marketing campaign for our beloved flagship brand, Lotte Choco Pie. Our everyday life is filled with fleeting moments of love and care that make life beautiful. We wanted the essence of this to be captured and celebrated with the sweetness of Lotte Choco Pie. As category creators, we continue to enjoy a strong market leadership and through this campaign we want to connect emotionally with our target audience and become a part of their small, joyful moments..”
The campaign, conceived by Mumbai-based creative boutique Cut the Crap (CTC), features a series of four versatile TV commercials that beautifully capture heartwarming moments of love and affection, transcending generational boundaries. Two of the films portray the innocent exchanges of love and affection between children, evoking a sense of pure, unfiltered emotion. Another film artfully captures the poignant exchange between a mother and her son, highlighting the enduring bond between them. The fourth film captures a delightful and endearing banter between an older couple, showcasing the timeless nature of love and companionship. impression.
The Love & Lotte campaign is currently active and catering to a wide demographic as it is broadcast through various ATL and BTL channels, in addition to social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and more. Furthermore, Love & Lotte ad campaigns will be aired during the current matches of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform, as a celebratory tribute for the love of the game.