Lotto’s new campaign puts its sneakers in the spotlight

After a strong debut earlier this year through Agilitas Sports, Lotto has launched Happy Feet, a campaign highlighting how feet express emotions. Each step carries its own rhythm, energy, and feeling. With its youthful, sport-inspired DNA, Lotto is championing this authentic form of expression.

The campaign film blends the iconic 53-year-old Kishore Kumar and R.D. Burman track Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani with modern, dynamic visuals capturing everyday moments of fun and joy, spotlighting feet as the ultimate storytellers.

Happy Feet marks the beginning of a community movement where feet become the truest storytellers of self-expression, and Lotto is the brand that empowers it.

Agilitas, which holds exclusive rights for Lotto across India, South Africa, and Australia, is building the brand into a multi-market powerhouse. Over the next year, Lotto plans to expand into sportswear, apparel, and accessories, reinforcing its ambition to lead the next chapter of sportswear culture—blending style, heritage, and global momentum.

Lotto’s arrival signals a shift in India’s sportswear market towards brands that are not just built for performance but designed for personality.