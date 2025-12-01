Lotus Derma Botanics launches first campaign for blemish-care face wash

Lotus Derma Botanics has released its first campaign for its Blemish Free Face Wash, marking the dermaceutical brand’s entry into large-scale communication for its acne-mark and pigmentation range. The work will run across TV, OTT, social and digital platforms.

The brand says its latest range was shaped by a consumer study showing that users who rely solely on strong clinical actives often face redness, irritation and dryness. This insight led to a formulation approach combining clinical ingredients with botanical extracts, designed specifically for sensitive skin.

At the centre of the campaign is the Blemish Free Face Wash, featuring kojic acid alongside antioxidant-rich multi-berry extracts. The formula is positioned as a balanced option for reducing acne marks, dark spots and pigmentation, and maintaining a pH of 5.5. According to the brand, 90% of users reported visible improvements within four weeks.

The film follows a college student dealing with persistent acne marks and encourages more mindful skincare choices, reinforcing the idea that improvements require balanced formulations rather than relying solely on chemical actives. The communication also spotlights the wider Lotus Derma Botanics portfolio.

Speaking about the campaign, Nitin Passi, chairman and managing director, Lotus Herbals, said: “Lotus DermaBotanics Blemish Free Face Wash is among the best-selling products from our new, innovative DermaBotanics range developed in collaboration with dermatologists. Backed by over 30 years of in-house R&D and world-class manufacturing expertise, Lotus DermaBotanics represents a truly unique set of dermatological formulations.



The range combines high-efficacy clinical actives with potent botanical extracts known for their antioxidant benefits and safety profile. With the launch of our TVC, supported by digital and retail outreach, we aim to connect with consumers seeking effective solutions for acne marks, dark spots, and pigmentation and provide them with safe effective solutions.”

The campaign will run across national and regional TV channels, along with OTT integrations on JioStar and Amazon MX Player, and digital extensions across social platforms and retail environments.