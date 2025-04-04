Lotus Herbals targets Gen Z & Millennials with new 'Safe Sun Ultra Rx' campaign

Lotus Herbals has launched a new marketing campaign for its latest product, Safe Sun Ultra Rx Sunscreen Serum SPF60+ PA++++. The sunscreen is water-based, includes Cica and Hyaluronic Acid, and is designed to absorb quickly, prevent breakouts, and leave no white cast. It is dermatologically tested and suitable for all skin types.

The brand has released a new brand film for its Safe Sun Ultra Rx Sunscreen Serum SPF 60+ PA++++. Targeted at Gen Z and millennials, the film shows two young women discussing common issues with sunscreens, such as acne and white cast. A third character introduces the Safe Sun Ultra Rx Serum, highlighting its key ingredients—Cica and Hyaluronic Acid—and its broad-spectrum UV protection. The film ends by showcasing the updated packaging of the Safe Sun range.

Speaking on the new Campaign, Nitin Passi, chairman and managing director, Lotus Herbals, says, "Our new campaign for the Safe Sun UltraRx Sunscreen Serum highlights the unmatched protection this sunscreen offers and also celebrates the aspirations and needs of the modern woman. This revolutionary water-based serum, with SPF60+ PA ++++ emboldens women to combat the sun, with unwavering confidence, while nurturing healthy blemish free skin.”

The campaign will be showcased across OTT platforms such as Jio Hotstar, regional television channels, and social media platforms. It will also run on the brand's social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and the Lotus Herbals website. To engage customers at the store level, In-store branding will include banners, danglers, table-tops and posters to drive consumer interest in the latest innovation from the safe sun range.