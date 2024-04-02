Lotus Herbals targets youth with Safe Sun UltraRx SPF 60++++ Serum campaign

Through the new digital campaign, the brand aims to target a younger consumer base who are very demanding in nature. The brand film shows three protagonists representing modern women of today, who are extremely demanding about their expectations. They want it all and they aren't afraid to say so, whether it’s relationships or with products they consume. In the film the girls make their demands, seemingly to someone sitting across them. Halfway through the film, it is revealed that these young women are expressing their desire for the Lotus Safe sun UltraRx Sunscreen Serum SPF60++++.