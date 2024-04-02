Lotus Herbals targets youth with Safe Sun UltraRx SPF 60++++ Serum campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand will promote the campaign on social media platforms and through programmatic advertising.
Lotus Herbals, a natural beauty care company, unveils a new digital campaign for its latest innovation, Lotus Herbals Safe Sun UltraRx Sunscreen Serum SPF60++++, an advanced sun protection product. This digital campaign will be showcased this summer, on digital and social media platforms across the territory of India and international markets that include Nepal, Bangladesh and Dubai.
The DVC focusses on the newly launched Lotus Herbals Safe Sun UltraRx Sunscreen Serum SPF60++++, a water-based serum which is crafted with Cica and Hyaluronic Acid. This sunscreen serum provides broad-spectrum protection from harmful UVA and UVB rays and pollutants.
Through the new digital campaign, the brand aims to target a younger consumer base who are very demanding in nature. The brand film shows three protagonists representing modern women of today, who are extremely demanding about their expectations. They want it all and they aren't afraid to say so, whether it’s relationships or with products they consume. In the film the girls make their demands, seemingly to someone sitting across them. Halfway through the film, it is revealed that these young women are expressing their desire for the Lotus Safe sun UltraRx Sunscreen Serum SPF60++++.
Elaborating on the launch of the new Sunscreen, Nitin Passi, chairman and managing director, Lotus Herbals, says, "At Lotus Herbals we strive to introduce cutting-edge products in the Sun protection category for our discerning consumers. We are excited about our latest innovation, Lotus Safe Sun UltraRx SPF60++++, a unique water-based sunscreen serum. Our new campaign targets a younger audience and highlights the modern women's high expectations. We are confident that this amazing sunscreen will tick all the boxes for our demanding consumers.’’
Embarking on its digital campaign, the brand will run the DVC on social media and digital platforms across India and international markets that include Nepal, Bangladesh and Dubai. Targeting a specific audience of Gen Z consumers the brand will utilise programmatic advertising to deliver the most effective ads to audiences based on a variety of parameters such as shopping patterns etc.
The campaign will also run on the brand's social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and the Lotus Herbals website. In-store branding and POP will include banners, danglers, table-tops and posters to attract maximum eyeballs and enhance brand visibility.