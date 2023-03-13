Lotus Herbals unveils its campaign for the Women’s Premier League

The Lotus Herbals WPL DVC will appear on leading OTT, digital and social media platforms.
Lotus Herbals, the principal sponsor for the Mumbai Indians team, for the First Edition of the Women’s Premier League, unleashes a sporty DVC focusing on sun protection. Featuring Mumbai Indian women cricketers, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia and Natalie Sciver, the high-Voltage Digital Video Campaign will run across social media and OTT platforms. This innovative sport sunblock comes in a non-toxic and preservative-free formulation that delivers broad-spectrum protection from UVA/UVB rays. As the campaign caters to the younger population the look, feel and tonality of the DVC is sporty, stylish and colorful.
The new DVC is a delightful film that addresses the inevitable fear factor that women experience when stepping out in the harsh sun. The film begins with the women cricketers sitting at the cricket grounds fearing playing in the harsh sun and being tempted to delay their practice session to the evening. While they are discussing their dilemma, in walks their captain Harmanpreet Kaur, with a solution to their problem. She rests their fears emphasizing that the Safe Sun Sports Sunscreen Spf 50 is the perfect remedy to beat the tan, sunburn and other sun induced skin damage and also assures them that it is sweat resistant. Now there is a change in the mood! The players bond and gear up to practice in the scorching sun. This brand film captures the bonding between the players and it’s extremely relatable to a youthful GenZ audience by communicating the solution to sun protection in a crisp, effective and seamless manner. ‘So why worry, Lets have fun in the sun', are the reassuring words that give a strong message that women can step out without worrying about the woes of sun-related skin damage with a great sunscreen.
Commenting on the association, Nitin Passi, chairman and managing director, Lotus Herbals, says, We are proud to be the principal sponsor for the Mumbai Indians WPL team and support the talented women cricketers who are breaking boundaries in sports. Our brand values combined with the prowess of these women cricketers resonates strongly with our loyal consumers in India and overseas markets. Our new campaign on Sun protection focuses on India’s first sports sunscreen which is specifically designed to provide the ultimate sun protection under extreme conditions.
The Lotus Herbals WPL DVC will appear on leading OTT, digital and social media platforms. With a widespread media plan, the brand will run the DVC, on top-performing OTT platforms, Mega properties and leading shows. To spread awareness on Lotus Herbals association with Mumbai Indians and the Women’s Premier League, the campaign will be showcased on all social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, & YouTube. In addition, Lotus Herbals will promote the brand through various branding opportunities across stadiums thereby, creating maximum visibility, reach and engagement.