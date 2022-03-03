Louie returns to the world of Mortein

Aims to create awareness on mosquito-borne diseases with a focus on ‘Making India Mosquito Free’ by 2030.
Louie, in its new avatar as Louie the mosquito after a gap of five years. Born to parents Marg and Mort, Louie came into existence in 1957 as a fly. He came to India in 2004 to spread awareness around pest and mosquito-borne diseases. He was drawn and animated by Geoffrey Morgan Pike.
Saurabh Jain, Regional Marketing Director, Hygiene, Reckitt- South Asia said, “We are bringing back Louie to help create awareness around pests and mosquitoes that have become more resilient and continue to be the cause of disease. Intending to reconnect the mascot with consumers; ‘Louie’; Mortein’s age-old nemesis and the famous villain will add a nostalgic flavour to its iconic jingle in the latest TVC while increasing awareness of managing and controlling pests. This will further help in accomplishing our mission of ‘Making India Malaria free’ by 2030.”
In India, Louie was last seen in commercials in 2017. ‘Louie is back’ in Mortein’s current TV commercial in an all-new meaner, stronger and more menacing avatar- ‘dheeth machhar’, with the iconic ending of Louie not being afraid of anything except Mortein. Its distinct characteristics including the iconic cap and a big belly resonate with some of the audience to date.
Bobby Pawar, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group said, "Louie is one of the most iconic characters in the history of advertising. He is a disruptive agent. A creative magnifier that can interrupt, grab eyeballs, and spark curiosity in a meaningful way. Over the years there’s been a change in pest perception – they have become more dheet, thus more stubborn. Of which Louie signifies as the strongest of them all. And Mortein is poised to take on these dheet pests."