Louie returns to the world of Mortein

Bobby Pawar, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group said, "Louie is one of the most iconic characters in the history of advertising. He is a disruptive agent. A creative magnifier that can interrupt, grab eyeballs, and spark curiosity in a meaningful way. Over the years there’s been a change in pest perception – they have become more dheet, thus more stubborn. Of which Louie signifies as the strongest of them all. And Mortein is poised to take on these dheet pests."