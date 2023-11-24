Louis Philippe unveils royal wedding collection in new campaign

The multimedia campaign showcases a royal couple wedding, weaving a tale of unity between two warring kingdoms.
Louis Philippe, a menswear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has launched an exclusive royal wedding collection with 'Royal Weddings’ campaign. The collection is designed to transform every groom into true royalty on his special day, symbolising elegance and modern sophistication.
Catering to every moment of a wedding journey, from pre-wedding photoshoots to reception ceremonies, the range features three-piece suits, bundis and bandhgalas. It boasts a rich colour palette, including jewel tones of blue, maroon, wine and teal, as well as subtle shades of cream and quartz pink, adding a regal charm to any occasion.
The campaign highlights styled royals set against the backdrop of a royal palace, resonating with the authenticity of an iconic royal wedding. The collection aims to evoke a regal sentiment, encouraging every groom to embrace the classic fashion depicted in iconic wedding portraits.
It is reinforced by a 360-degree multimedia promotion strategy that includes airport, digital channels and television.
Farida Kaliyadan, COO, Louis Philippe, said, “As the wedding season is slated to begin, we are delighted to launch our royal wedding collection that will make grooms feel like true kings on their special day. To celebrate the launch of the Royal Wedding Collection, we have also launched a mass media campaign to highlight the essence of the assortment's elegance and allure. The campaign is a mix of television, digital, and airports across the country and with this we intend to strengthen our position as the preferred choice for wedding purchases among young clients and their families.”
Talking about the campaign, Senthil Kumar, Wunderman Thompson, said, "In unveiling the Louis Philippe royal wedding collection, we sought to encapsulate the essence of formal elegance and the pinnacle of fashion through an iconic narrative. It centred around the timeless royal weddings, immortalised by royal couples worldwide.”