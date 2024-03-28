Love Depot launches a digital campaign aimed at breaking down barriers in the sexual wellness industry

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Arjun Siva, head of digital & eCommerce for TTK Healthcare shares, “The pleasure product consumer is not an outlier, restricted to a particular niche segment, geography or even age group. I am thrilled to share the launch of our latest campaign with films that showcase 'everyday' people, across all age groups, living 'everyday' lives - because this is who our audience is. We aim to break stereotypes and normalize conversations around pleasure because we believe this is the key to opening minds and unlocking growth in the category; Our films’ protagonists demonstrate a gleeful delight, which actually mirrors (with some creative license) the reactions we have seen in real life, to our offerings. Our objective with this campaign was to create a relatable, endearing communication that establishes Love Depot as the Ultimate Pleasure Destination, and we feel these films have achieved that. We are certain that audiences will love and appreciate the films as well.”