Love Depot launches a digital campaign aimed at breaking down barriers in the sexual wellness industry

The campaign will be communicated on Meta platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Google's YouTube to reach a large audience.
Love Depot, a sexual wellness superstore in India, owned by legacy healthcare brand TTK Healthcare, unveils its latest campaign accentuating the brand’s three customer-focused values which are - making products available across all demographics of pleasure seekers, improving accessibility by ensuring choice of delivery, privacy during the shopping journey and lastly, suiting all pockets with affordable and luxe range of products.
Showcasing diverse demographic profiles and narratives, the campaign consists of 4 films featuring Love Depot as a brand which promotes inclusivity, by offering something for everyone, irrespective of where they are in the journey of exploring pleasure. Owing to the conservative opinions surrounding this segment, the campaign also intends to bring a shift in the mindset of audiences while reassuring them of meeting the objective of ‘Every Desire Delivered.’ The campaign portrays the emotions of delight when people discover that their desires will be delivered promptly.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Arjun Siva, head of digital & eCommerce for TTK Healthcare shares, “The pleasure product consumer is not an outlier, restricted to a particular niche segment, geography or even age group. I am thrilled to share the launch of our latest campaign with films that showcase 'everyday' people, across all age groups, living 'everyday' lives - because this is who our audience is. We aim to break stereotypes and normalize conversations around pleasure because we believe this is the key to opening minds and unlocking growth in the category; Our films’ protagonists demonstrate a gleeful delight, which actually mirrors (with some creative license) the reactions we have seen in real life, to our offerings. Our objective with this campaign was to create a relatable, endearing communication that establishes Love Depot as the Ultimate Pleasure Destination, and we feel these films have achieved that. We are certain that audiences will love and appreciate the films as well.”
Love Depot has a lineup of products, housing national and international brands, providing options for customers to fulfill their pleasure desires. Further, with special attention on privacy the brand follows a discreet packaging protocol, without any logos information or indication on the labels. Additionally, a self-pick facility is also available to customers for them to have complete control on their purchases. With products starting at an affordable price of INR 499/- there is something for each budget type.