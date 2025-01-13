Love Depot launches second edition of Great Indian Pleasure Festival

Love Depot, a superstore for sexual pleasure products—unveils the Great Indian Pleasure Festival (GIPF), live from January 10 to February 20. Since its debut in 2022, Love Depot has sparked conversations, broken taboos, and brought playful passion into the lives of individuals and couples nationwide.

Now established as an annual property, the second year of GIPF takes the celebration a notch higher with offers and inclusive experiences. Consumer insights show a growing openness to exploring intimacy and wellness. Part of the iconic TTK family—home to trusted brands like Skore Condoms and Prestige Appliances—Love Depot aims to redefine intimate wellness.

As part of the Great Indian Pleasure Festival, Love Depot has unveiled three films that celebrate the joy of pleasure and the excitement of winning. Each film highlights a unique aspect of intimate wellness: Couples Pleasure, focusing on deepening intimacy and connection; Solo Pleasure for Him, celebrating self-discovery and fulfillment for men; and Solo Pleasure for Her, empowering women to embrace personal joy and exploration.

These films encapsulate the spirit of the festival, inspiring everyone to celebrate pleasure in their own way while enjoying the thrill of winning big during the event. These films capture Love Depot’s mission to bring high-quality, discreet, and innovative pleasure products to the forefront, inviting everyone to embrace pleasure in their own way.

Arjun Siva, business head, Love Depot, says, “The Great Indian Pleasure Festival by Love Depot is all about helping you discover and celebrate your pleasure potential. This season of love, we're here to nudge you toward meaningful connections and exciting new experiences. GIPF isn’t just another sale event —it’s our way of inspiring you to explore, connect, and indulge with irresistible deals for yourself and thoughtfully curated gifts for your partners or friends. It’s about creating moments that make you smile, feel good, and celebrate love in all its forms.”

With a wide assortment of products across categories, Love Depot caters to individuals across all genders and sexual orientations. The store features products from across the globe and from countries like the USA, Canada, Germany, Japan, China, and Austria. These include internationally celebrated brands such as Satisfyer, plusOne, Honey Play Box, Le Wand, We Vibe, and Je Joue, alongside TTK Healthcare’s own home-grown brands, Skore and MsChief.