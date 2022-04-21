Love in the times of a right swipe

Sinha explains that there is a certain sense of duality when it comes to dating apps. “On one hand, youth today are much more open to embracing western concepts like ‘dating’ and there is growing awareness and trials of dating apps as well. On the other hand, an app connecting one to strangers, as a concept is still alien and subject to a lot of scrutiny. When we, at Crossbow Insights, connect with youth today we hear the same. While there is one set which is already onto these apps and experimenting, there is another set that is apprehensive and watching from the periphery.”