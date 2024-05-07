Lowe Lintas and Naukri collaborate to launch a new campaign targeting the younger workforce

Vasudha Mishra, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas, shares her insights on the campaign, stating, "When it comes to jobs, the young are not reticent. They know what they want, and they cannot be gaslighted into settling for less. Especially when they have as their ally, Naukri, one of the most iconic modern brands of India. Two spots, done with the signature irreverent style of the brand, done by our fabulously talented team at Lowe Lintas.”