Lowe Lintas bags the mandate to lead brand Lifestyle

Commenting on the win, Sonali Khanna, president and head of office - South, Lowe Lintas said: "While online shopping ruled during the pandemic, people are keen to return to a more visceral in-shop experience. But the plethora of choices available today, both offline and online, has made it imperative for brands to go beyond the obvious. Merely providing on-trend products or a captivating shopping experience is just not enough; brands have to connect with customers through a deeper meaning by taking a powerful stand that is both inspirational and aspirational at the same time. Lifestyle has always enjoyed a special connect with its consumers, and we believe our new work will stir their souls and reignite their imagination. By focusing on the stand of the Lifestyle brand, we are confident of lifting the Lifestyle experience to even greater heights."