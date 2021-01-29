Lowe Lintas Delhi drives away with the creative mandate for OLX Autos

Commenting on its association with Lowe Lintas, Sapna Arora, Regional Head for OLX Autos Brand, CMO (India), Head Public Relations (India) said: "We are delighted to welcome Lowe Lintas on board OLX, especially as we expand our retail presence and online autos marketplace business across India to solidify OLX Autos as India’s leading omnichannel pre-owned automobile marketplace. The consumer-centric approach of Lowe Lintas will enable us to extend our connection with the existing consumer base while also tapping into a newer consumer base of first-time car owners. We look forward to delighting our consumers, dealer partners and automobile ecosystem with memorable brand campaigns that have made OLX a household brand across India."