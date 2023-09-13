Lowe Lintas Kolkata unveils heartfelt brand campaign for Veedol: 'Rakhe Saaf, Dil Se'

The campaign is built on the core idea that a clean heart is a symbol of honesty, transparency, and trust, which are values that distinguish the Veedol brand.
Lowe Lintas, the creative AOR for Tide Water Oil, has conceptualised a new brand campaign for Veedol, one of India’s leading lubricant brands. The campaign, launched across media tells a compelling story through 4 distinct film narratives for four automotive segments- bike, car, truck & tractor- bound together by the Veedol’s promise of trust. The campaign is built on the core idea that a clean heart is a symbol of honesty, transparency, and trust, which are values that distinguish the Veedol brand. This message is encapsulated in the campaign tagline ‘Rakhe Saaf… Dil Se’.
Brand Veedol has a rich, century old legacy and is positioned as the ‘Professional’s choice’. It enjoys high saliency amongst the workshop fraternity worldwide. In India, Veedol is respected for its high-quality products for the entire range of vehicles – from 2wheelers to cars to trucks to tractors to latest generation electric vehicles, along with an increasing play in the industrial lubricant space.
Arijit Basu, managing director, Tide Water Oil says ‘’We feel that the time is right to reinforce Veedol’s standing as one of India’s most respected automotive and industrial lubricant brands of choice for consumers and mechanics alike. This campaign does this beautifully, also weaving in our international standing into the storyline. We believe this campaign will strengthen our brand as we embark on a journey to take Veedol to the next level of growth”.
Commenting on the campaign, Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas says, ‘The new campaign reinforces the brand's commitment to providing high-quality engine oils for all segments of vehicles including Car, Bike, Tractor & Truck. With its focus on keeping engines clean from the inside, Veedol's products are an excellent choice for anyone who wants a long-lasting engine and a hassle-free journey.”
The campaign is now live on select offline and online platforms.