Lowe Lintas spotlights HP EliteBook as ultimate hybrid work era sidekick in its latest campaign

Lowe Lintas, has recently launched an innovative ad campaign for the cutting-edge HP EliteBook laptop series, aiming to position it as the ideal weapon for thriving in the age of hybrid working.
The quick-witted campaign showcases the HP EliteBook's unparalleled features, ensuring seamless productivity and superlative performance in both office and remote environments.
In a world where workwear has evolved from suits to slippers, the HP EliteBook is positioned as a savior of productivity, keeping the user effortlessly efficient in every setting. HP’s new EliteBook provides an efficient option with superior features like a Privacy Screen display and Keystone Correction, that makes it easier to read whiteboards or documents to make your out-of-office work experience smoother.
Commenting on the new campaign, Prashant Jain, senior director, Marketing, HP India, said “We are thrilled to unveil the HP EliteBook campaign. This cutting-edge laptop empowers professionals to achieve excellence in the hybrid work era.”
He further added “Addressing the critical pain points of hybrid workers, HP’s new EliteBook is equipped with innovative features that foster unmatched security and collaboration in any work setting. As the ultimate armor for today's professionals, the HP EliteBook propels enables remote work like never before.”
Sharing her excitement about the campaign, Vasudha Mishra, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas said, “A little product demo never hurt a creative. Just sweet, quirky films that ride on the back of a stellar product. And of course, a great set of clients who didn’t just buy the idea but were confident enough to leave it uncluttered without too much messaging.”
Agency: Lowe Lintas Delhi
Account Management: Tanul Bhartiya, Prabudh Jain, Vishal Pant, Sarthak Shah
Creative: Vasudha Misra, Mohit Pasricha, Allen Charles, Shubhanshu Dwivedi, Nishit Shankar Yadav, Riya khunteta
Planning: Anurag Prasad, Neeta Dsouza, Shipra Chinchankar
Production House: Footloose Films
Director: Shachi Malhotra