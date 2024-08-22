Lowe Lintas to re-charge Amaron's brand journey

Commenting on the partnership, Harshavardhana Gourineni, executive director – Automotive & Industrial of Amara Raja Group, said: “As Lowe Lintas takes the charge from our longstanding relationship with our previous agency partner, we reflect on our journey with them as they played a pivotal role in establishing and nurturing the Amaron brand over the years, and built a strong market presence in India and the globe. The decision to partner with Lowe Lintas comes as we look to the future and aim to scale new heights. We chose Lowe Lintas for their proven track record of building some of the biggest brands in the country through strategic thinking and creative effectiveness, which aligns perfectly with our vision for the next phase of Amaron's growth in taking the brand to newer heights by building the brand which will now represent all the products the brand is diversified into. Together, we are excited to begin this new chapter and continue to lead the way in our global diversification journey.”