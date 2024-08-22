Lowe Lintas to re-charge Amaron's brand journey

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The agency will amplify Amaron's brand narrative and drive consumer engagement by creating deeper connections at local, ethnic, cultural, and sub-cultural levels.
Lowe Lintas, a brand building and advertising company, has been awarded the creative mandate for Amaron, the flagship brand of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (formerly known as Amara Raja Batteries ), after a keenly contested multi-agency pitch.
Amaron is a manufacturer and supplier of industrial and automotive batteries, catering to various sectors, including the auto aftermarket, OEMs, industrial power backup, home energy solutions, and electric vehicles (EVs) with products such as cells, packs, and chargers. Known for its technologically advanced and reliable automotive batteries, Amaron has consistently delivered high-performance solutions across a wide range of vehicles. As the automotive industry shifts towards more sustainable and energy-efficient technologies,
This partnership with Lowe Lintas is a significant milestone and promises to be a journey that will energise Amaron's brand presence and market share.
Commenting on the partnership, Harshavardhana Gourineni, executive director – Automotive & Industrial of Amara Raja Group, said: “As Lowe Lintas takes the charge from our longstanding relationship with our previous agency partner, we reflect on our journey with them as they played a pivotal role in establishing and nurturing the Amaron brand over the years, and built a strong market presence in India and the globe. The decision to partner with Lowe Lintas comes as we look to the future and aim to scale new heights. We chose Lowe Lintas for their proven track record of building some of the biggest brands in the country through strategic thinking and creative effectiveness, which aligns perfectly with our vision for the next phase of Amaron's growth in taking the brand to newer heights by building the brand which will now represent all the products the brand is diversified into. Together, we are excited to begin this new chapter and continue to lead the way in our global diversification journey.”
Lowe Lintas, a part of MullenLowe Lintas Group, has a rich legacy of creating impactful campaigns for some of the most celebrated brands in India and also building brands from scratch and turning them into successes. Known for its strategic thinking and creativity, the agency is well-equipped to amplify Amaron's brand narrative and drive consumer engagement by creating deeper connections at local, ethnic, cultural, and sub-cultural levels. This inherent strength of the agency gives a strong edge to win in the marketplace.
S Subramanyeswar (Subbu), Group CEO – India and chief strategy officer – APAC, MullenLowe Group, sharing his enthusiasm about the appointment: “It is a privilege to be chosen as a partner to lead Amaron’s electrifying journey as they take big strides in the automotive sector! Taking the baton from the brand’s longstanding and respected peer, it is a massive responsibility for us. I’m glad Amaron found in us the right mix of strategic, creative, and digital capabilities to accelerate the brand and the business in their ambitious next phase of growth.”
This partnership between Lowe Lintas and Amaron is poised to set new benchmarks in the advertising world, leveraging the strengths of both organisations to deliver compelling and effective communication strategies.