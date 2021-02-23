Lowe Lintas wins the creative mandate for OLX's Waah Jobs

“In Lowe Lintas, we believe we have found the right partner who understands the ecosystem of our business, having worked with them previously. We’re very excited about the future of this partnership together. We’re confident that their expertise will help us strengthen our brand with the right approach,” said Olive Sen, Head of Products and Marketing, Waah Jobs & OLX People on the association with Lowe Lintas. “As the recruitment market accelerates, it presents an opportunity for the brand to become synonymous with tech-enabled recruitment. The recruitment sector is seeing a revival led by industries such as technology, startups, healthcare, logistics and other in demand sectors and will continue to accelerate as the confidence to open businesses continues to grow this year. This new brand and evolving positioning illustrate our ambition on the market to grow the number of jobseekers by 10x in the next 5 years on Waah Jobs.”