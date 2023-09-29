LS Digital creates heartwarming Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi films for Tilda Basmati Rice

The Happy Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi films were directed by Pratap Dhulap and executed by the production house, We The People Films.
LS Digital, an independent digital marketing transformation group, has created two widely-viewed short films for Tilda Basmati Rice, an Ebro Foods brand, celebrating the occasion of Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi with videos likening its diverse range of rice varieties with India’s rich multi-cultural heritage.
Puneet Kapoor, head of marketing at Ebro India, shared, “Our Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi films are a heart-warming celebration of love, family, and the joy of giving. They beautifully capture the spirit of festivities, reminding us that even the simplest gestures can create unforgettable moments. We always believe in celebrating diversity and Tilda Basmati Rice offers an array of rice that caters to each region and is part of their every celebration. Join us in this cinematic journey that reaffirms the power of love and instigate cultural diversity.”
The Happy Onam video presents a heart-warming short film that intertwines the magic of the festival with a creative ‘Two States’ concept. The one-minute production is a vibrant depiction of culinary passion and unity, bringing the significance of thoughtful gestures and gender diversity within households to the fore. It introduces viewers to a couple and the efforts the husband takes in making his wife’s Onam a memorable one. With a heart full of love and a dash of determination, the husband embarks on a culinary journey—with Tilda Basmati Rice—to prepare the quintessential Payasam, a traditional Onam delicacy.
The film shows the vibrant colors and tantalizing flavors of the Onam Sadhya, with each dish meticulously recreated to reflect the authenticity of the traditional meal. From the vivid hues of the Pookalam (floral carpet) to the delicious Payasam, the film captures the true essence of the festival. The film invites audiences to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of Onam and experience the journey of love, effort, and culinary passion. As the film hits the digital medium, families and couples are encouraged to share in the beautiful message of the film – that love expressed through thoughtful actions can truly make any moment special.
Nishant Patil, ECD & AVP 2, Design at LS Digital, added, “Food and festivals bring people together and that’s what we played on. Tilda being a rice brand was a perfect fit for this campaign. In the Onam film, we took this opportunity to showcase today’s contemporary society where men are equally inclined towards cooking as women have been. After all, why should only women do the cooking always? Overall, the campaign not only promulgates the brand Tilda but also gives out a positive message to society by changing stereotypes of home cooking. Now, with the Ganesh Chaturthi film, we have showcased how Tilda beautifully strengthens the unique bond between a mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law and brings them closer.”
In the Ganesh Chaturthi film, Tilda Basmati Rice presents an endearing tale of tradition, love and togetherness through the lens of a nurturing mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law who is dearly missing her mother. Showcasing how the festival is a time where families come together and create lasting memories, Tilda Basmati Rice takes the celebration a step further this year by bringing an account of two generations—a caring mother-in-law and a homesick daughter-in-law—coming together to forge new memories. The film captures the true emotions, coupled with Ukadiche Modaks, the quintessential steamed, petal-shaped dumplings—made with Tilda Basmati Rice dough—acting as the common thread and a symbol of tradition, quality, and nourishment that has been passed down through generations.
Dipshika Ravi, ECD & AVP 2, Creative & Social at LS Digital, expressed, “A celebration without family is always incomplete, and during any festive occasion, a traditional feast holds immense significance. As a brand that emphasizes diversity through its range of rice varieties, it was essential for us to construct a compelling narrative for these occasions. We drew a parallel between Tilda rice and relationships, recognizing that a single secret ingredient — love — adds flavour to both food and cherished connections. Tilda isn’t just about rice; it’s about fostering connections and enhancing experiences, precisely the essence we aimed to capture in the films.”
The Tilda Basmati Rice films win over audiences with their charming narratives. In both short films, Tilda Basmati Rice is a unifying factor, connecting the past, present, and future of the family. It reminds everyone about the beauty in celebrating traditions and unity amidst the evolving dynamics of relationships. Through both films, Tilda Basmati Rice celebrates the love that finds its way to the heart of every household, rekindling the spirit of festivities and inspiring everyone to embrace a future of togetherness.
Graham Carter, managing director at Ebro India, added, “As a proud purveyor of the finest quality rice, our brand understands the integral role food plays in bringing people together. Our films showcase the heart-warming journey of preparing a traditional Onam Sadhya and Modaks, reminding us of the cultural significance of rice in this magnificent feast. We’re thrilled to support these films as they beautifully portray love, dedication, and the essential role of rice in making your festival celebrations unforgettable.”
The Happy Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi films were directed by Pratap Dhulap and executed by the production house, We The People Films.