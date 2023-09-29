LS Digital creates heartwarming Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi films for Tilda Basmati Rice

Graham Carter, managing director at Ebro India, added, “As a proud purveyor of the finest quality rice, our brand understands the integral role food plays in bringing people together. Our films showcase the heart-warming journey of preparing a traditional Onam Sadhya and Modaks, reminding us of the cultural significance of rice in this magnificent feast. We’re thrilled to support these films as they beautifully portray love, dedication, and the essential role of rice in making your festival celebrations unforgettable.”

The Happy Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi films were directed by Pratap Dhulap and executed by the production house, We The People Films.