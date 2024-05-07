L&T Finance unveils TVC for 'The Complete Home Loan' and unveils its sonic identity with a musical logo

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The company has launched an IMC in various cities, co-presented IPL, streamed TV commercials on Jio Cinema, news channels, and social media.
L&T Finance (LTF), one of the retail financiers, introduces its latest TV commercials, set to revolutionise the way people perceive home loans. Titled ‘The Complete Home Loan’, the TV commercials combine witty humour with relatable scenarios to create situations that are entertaining as well as informative, with the tagline, ‘Kum Nahi, Complete’.
The company has launched a series of three TV commercials, with first commercial introducing the customers to ‘Home Décor Finance’ and the second and third introducing the customers to benefits such as ‘Digitised Process’ and ‘Dedicated Relationship Manager’.
The company has also launched its sonic brand identity by unveiling a musical logo that reinforces the company’s purpose: ‘Retail, Digital, and Sustainable’. The musical logo is created with a harmonious blend of melodies, rhythms, and tones that reflect the Company’s attributes, core values, emotions, and brand personality.
Kavita Jagtiani, chief marketing officer at LTF said, “We are building futuristic digital solutions by integrating technology across all our customer touchpoints. With the launch of our first-ever campaign, we are excited to present ‘The Complete Home Loan’ proposition that is set to meet customers’ expectations while addressing their needs. Our well-designed offerings like Home Décor Finance, Digitised Process, and Dedicated Relationship Manager inspired us to introduce the ‘Kum Nahi, Complete’ tagline which promptly communicates to customers that they should not settle for less. Furthermore, we have also incorporated an essence of our newly launched Sonic brand identity into this campaign. It is a musical expression of our brand’s purpose and will continue to foster consistent engagement and a heartfelt connection with our diverse 2.3 Crore customer base.”
The TV commercials have been created by Dentsu India. Speaking at the launch, Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative India said, “Our TV commercials are meticulously crafted to connect with the audience by showcasing everyday life situations in an amusing way. By delving deep into introducing the protagonist as a relatable person in the scenarios and making clever use of mnemonics, we aim to not only entertain but also communicate key product offerings and make our campaign memorable. The journey we've embarked upon with LTF has been incredibly fulfilling, and we look forward to co-creating such impactful campaigns in the future.”
The company has launched an integrated marketing campaign (IMC) across cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chandigarh, and Surat. The sonic brand identity will be a part of this IMC. As part of the campaign, the company is one of the co-presenting sponsors for IPL, and the TV commercials are being streamed on Jio Cinema (Connected TV) during IPL matches. The company will advertise on prominent news channels during the pre-election results and on poll counting days. In addition, the company is also conducting several initiatives like Influencer Marketing, Outdoor Hoardings, On-Ground events, and leveraging its social media channels.
Speaking at the launch of the company’s musical logo, Rajeev Raja, founder, BrandMusiq said, “Developing the Sonic identity for a leading financial services brand like LTF was a wonderful experience. We feel proud to note that the LTF MOGOSCAPE will now be used across all digital and physical touchpoints as well as the core communications of the brand. Additionally, our exploration of folk variations within the Sonic palette ensures genuine resonance with the communities that LTF serve through their extensive feet-on-street workforce. We are confident that it will elevate LTF’s customer experience with consistent engagement across platforms.”