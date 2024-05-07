L&T Finance unveils TVC for 'The Complete Home Loan' and unveils its sonic identity with a musical logo

Kavita Jagtiani, chief marketing officer at LTF said, “We are building futuristic digital solutions by integrating technology across all our customer touchpoints. With the launch of our first-ever campaign, we are excited to present ‘The Complete Home Loan’ proposition that is set to meet customers’ expectations while addressing their needs. Our well-designed offerings like Home Décor Finance, Digitised Process, and Dedicated Relationship Manager inspired us to introduce the ‘Kum Nahi, Complete’ tagline which promptly communicates to customers that they should not settle for less. Furthermore, we have also incorporated an essence of our newly launched Sonic brand identity into this campaign. It is a musical expression of our brand’s purpose and will continue to foster consistent engagement and a heartfelt connection with our diverse 2.3 Crore customer base.”