LT Foods' DAAWAT celebrates World Biryani Day with an AI-enabled personalised campaign

The campaign allows consumers to share their cooking experiences and create memories with Sanjeev Kapoor, promoting Biryani enthusiasts.
LT Foods flagship brand DAAWAT has launched an AI-enabled personalised campaign to mark the third edition of DAAWAT World Biryani Day.
This campaign, in the essential foods category, celebrates Biryani. By leveraging AI technology, the campaign offers a personalised experience for Biryani enthusiasts to create lasting memories by appearing alongside celebrated Chef Sanjeev Kapoor in the campaign. This campaign enables consumers to create and share their own cooking experiences.
Simultaneously, it also acknowledges the efforts of all who infuse our lives with flavour and warmth by bringing delicious meals to the table every day.
This campaign is a part of the third edition of DAAWAT World Biryani Day, which is celebrated on the first Sunday of July every year i.e., on July 7 this year. Last year, DAAWAT World Biryani Day was celebrated by creating a Guinness Record of 'World's Largest Biryani Tasting Session'. Building on the success of the past two years, this year’s celebration promises to be even more spectacular, inclusive and AI infused.
To reach a broader set of audience, the campaign has been launched in multiple languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati and Bangla.
Speaking on the new digital campaign, Ritesh Arora, CEO, India and Far East Business, LT Foods, said, “Biryani, a globally cherished delicacy, holds a revered status in the culinary world. It can connect people from all walks of life and captivate their taste buds. We believe that its universal adoration deserves its own special day. Since the brand DAAWAT is integral to the finest Biryani, we conceptualised DAAWAT World Biryani Day in the year 2022. Since then, we have remained committed to making every biryani day more special. This year, we are infusing it with technology, offering our consumers an unparalleled personalised experience.”
Excited about the latest campaign, K. Ganapathy Subramaniam, vice president and head of marketing, LT Foods, shared, “We are thrilled to launch this unique AI-enabled personalised campaign for DAAWAT World Biryani Day. This campaign will help us manage greater scale, yet personalize it for every individual who shares our love for the world’s most loved dish, biryani. Personalisation enabled by AI would help biryani lovers to cook and experience the appreciation from Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. They too can share this with their loved ones. Let's get ready to express our love for Biryani in our own special way.”