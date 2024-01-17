LT Foods redefines culinary romance with the delectable 'Daawat Biryani Kit' in latest campaign

Speaking on the new digital campaign, Ritesh Arora, CEO, India and Far East Business, LT Foods, said, “In our pursuit of culinary innovation and understanding the pulse of our consumers, we at LT Foods are on a mission to address the ever-evolving needs of the consumers. Our Daawat Biryani Kit is designed to enable the experience of preparing an authentic Biryani conveniently at home. Our focus with Daawat Biryani Kit is to create a unique category in the convenience segment, all while preserving the authenticity that Biryani enthusiasts cherish. We recognise that Biryani is more than just sustenance; it is a way of expressing emotions and bringing people together. Crafting an authentic Biryani is an art which requires precision, attention to detail, and time.”