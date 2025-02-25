Ludic rolls out sliders with fun campaign on comfort and style

Ludic, a footwear-first lifestyle brand, launched its Slider collection with an ad campaign featuring the tagline “Comfort aisa, ki ab kya bataayein”. The ad uses nostalgia and comedy to highlight comfort and has resonated with audiences across Millennials and Gen-Z.

The second film focuses on comfort through a humorous exchange between a doctor, a father, and his teenage son. When the doctor says the son's legs must be amputated, the son stays calm—until his father expresses excitement about using his Ludic Sliders. In a twist, the son chooses to wear the Sliders on his hands rather than give them up, highlighting their comfort. The ad reinforces Ludic Sliders as a comfortable choice for all ages.

Ishit Jethwa, founder of Ludic, said, “At Ludic, we believe comfort is for everyone—whether you're a college student, a working professional, or someone simply looking for everyday ease. The Slider collection is a reflection of this belief, designed to offer a seamless blend of comfort and style for all age groups. Once again, collaborating with Braindad was a fantastic experience in bringing this vision to life. The film perfectly encapsulates the brand’s essence—fun, functional, and deeply relatable. The humor-driven narrative not only entertains but also reinforces how Ludic embraces wit and playfulness, making comfort the true hero of the story.”

Vishal Dayama and Devarsh Thaker, co-founders, Braindad added, “Collaborating with Ludic for this ad campaign has been an exciting journey – it’s a brand that not only embraces bold and fresh ideas but actively encourages them. From day one, they trusted us and gave us the creative freedom to push boundaries and create a campaign that truly reflects Ludic’s playful yet relatable personality. This made all the difference, allowing us to bring Ludic’s vision to life in a way that feels authentic and undeniably fun.”