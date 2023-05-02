Luminous launches its new campaign #CricketMeinNoPowerCut for the ongoing IPL season

Being the Title Sponsor of the Rajasthan Royals for this season, the first campaign film released as part of the campaign, also features leading players of the team.
As the IPL fever grips the country,Luminous Power Technologies, has launched its new campaign #CricketMeinNoPowerCut to showcase a range of high-capacity inverters that runs all the heavy load with ease and fast charging inverters (ICON).
The campaign has recently been aired on all digital platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube and will also be promoted on TV, Print and OTT.
India fears a torrid summer of long power cuts, every year. Summer is also the time for Indian Premier League, which is one of the most eagerly awaited sporting events amongst the cricket fans across India. Every passionate cricket loving Indian hates missing moments from the cricket match, especially those fans, who wants to watch IPL with no power interruptions. Offering a promise of uninterrupted watching experience to the cricket enthusiasts and fans during this IPL season, Luminous’ new campaign, #CricketMeinNoPowerCut, endeavours to illustrate the importance of power back-up with fast charging and heavy-duty inverters.
Being the Title Sponsor of the Rajasthan Royals for this season, the first campaign film released as part of the campaign, also features leading players of the team like Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler who are encouraging the fans to bring home a Luminous inverter for uninterrupted and enhanced cricket viewing experience.
The below given is for the 30 secs thematic film:
Speaking on the new campaign Neelima Burra, senior VP and chief strategy, transformation and marketing officer - Luminous Power Technologies said, " IPL has always been an excellent platform for brands to grab cricket fans’ interest. Our partnership with Rajasthan Royals and the launch of this new campaign, #CricketMeinNoPowerCut, provides us with opportunities to reach out to millions of cricket fans and create substantial impact on our current and prospective customers. Luminous has a proven track record for excellent product reliability and for providing value to its customers through constant innovations and improvement in its offerings. This new campaign is especially for those cricket fans and lovers who want to enjoy the sport uninterrupted.“
“Cricket is an extremely engaging and interactive sport and hence our star products - Icon and iCruze are perfectly designed to give our consumers the guarantee and assurance for an uninterrupted power backup and an enjoyable enhanced watching experience," she added.
As part of this one-month-long campaign, Luminous is also running multiple contests where fans can participate and get a chance to win exciting gifts. The brand is also collaborating with multiple influencers, for creating content around #CricketMeinNoPowerCut. As fans are the primary inspiration behind this campaign, a contest is being run where a few fans will get a chance to feature in the next ad of this campaign, by sharing their advice for the cricketers.
"Who likes power-cuts in Summers! And more so, if it’s during an IPL season! Our idea was sitting in the core of this context. Luminous inverters with its high-capacity inverters not only ensures you don't have power cuts but also ensures you can run your heavy-duty devices like an AC. So, as we say it, #CricketMeinNoPowerCuts" says Anusha Shetty, chairperson and group CEO at the Grey Group.