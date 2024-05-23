Luminous Power Technologies appoints Cheil India as its creative agency

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Cheil India has won the mandate for integrated strategy, creative, and key campaigns for Luminous Power Technologies.
Cheil India has been appointed as the creative agency for Luminous Power Technologies following a competitive pitch. Cheil India is tasked with an integrated communications mandate to support Luminous Power Technologies in its journey to transform the company into a sustainable energy solution provider.
Cheil India has won the mandate for integrated strategy, creative, and key campaigns for Luminous Power Technologies, wherein Cheil will be responsible for taking Luminous’ vision forward through large campaigns as well as solar category enhancement led by digital.
With more than thirty-five years of legacy in providing innovative energy solutions, Luminous has successfully established itself as one of the most trusted and reliable brands in India. Its R&D and product innovations have led to the introduction of a range of products that will add value to the solar energy sector.
“Luminous is a leading brand in the energy solutions industry and is now strengthening its position in the rooftop solar segment. We aim to bolster the brand through innovative, meaningful, and purposeful consumer campaigns to effectively strengthen consumer affinity. With Cheil’s strong creative and marketing capabilities, we are excited to collaborate with them as we embark on the next phase of growth for brand and business," said Neelima Burra, chief strategy transformation and marketing officer, Luminous Power Technologies.
“We are excited to partner with Luminous Power Technologies as they seek to reinvent themselves. It is a great opportunity for us to showcase the breadth of integrated capabilities that we offer to our clients and help them achieve their business goals. We look forward to doing some exemplary work in this category with them,” said Neeraj Bassi, chief growth officer, Cheil India.