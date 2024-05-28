Luminous Power Technologies' new campaign urges consumers to take control of their power consumption

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Conceptualised by Cheil India, the campaign is anchored by a series of thematic films.
Luminous Power Technologies has launched its new campaign #PowerAapkeHaathMein, featuring a series of films to highlight its revolutionary end-to-end solar solutions ecosystem. The campaign aims to showcase Luminous' comprehensive solar ecosystem and educate consumers about the significance of solar energy solutions.
In India, a significant portion of the population faces challenges with power supply. They have grown accustomed to dealing with power outages, voltage fluctuations, and high electricity bills as part of their daily lives. Luminous aims to change this by offering an end-to-end solar solution that empowers people to take control of their power supply and enables them to generate and use electricity according to their own needs.
Luminous Power Technologies has recently established a Solar Panel Factory in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, marking a significant step in its solar energy initiatives. With this new facility, Luminous has become a full-component manufacturer of solar solutions comprising solar panels, inverters, and batteries with connected solutions. Another innovation, the Connect X App, helps its users manage and monitor their solar products with efficiency, demonstrating Luminous' vision of marrying advanced technology with sustainable energy solutions. The company has adopted the hashtag #PowerAapkeHaathMein for its latest campaign, encouraging individuals to switch to solar energy to free themselves from unreliable power supply and high electricity bills.
In one of the films, the story begins on the terrace of a humble teacher who teaches underprivileged students for free. A businessman enters his classroom and offers a partnership that promises better pay and power, suggesting that it would free the teacher from the struggle of paying hefty electricity bills. The film takes a surprising turn when the teacher turns down the offer and proudly shows the businessman the ConnectX App and Luminous solar product range installed on his rooftop. Luminous’ ConnectX App is a powerful tool that provides its consumers with real-time monitoring of their energy consumption patterns symbolising #PowerAapkeHaathMein.
The second film follows the story of a young politician who has left his high-paying job to pursue a career in politics and serve the nation. He is surprised when his former boss visits him and informs him that he is in line for a promotion at his previous job. The boss then discourages him by pointing out the power cuts at his new workplace, which could hinder his progress. The young politician reassures him and brings alive the message of #PowerAapkeHaathMein by showcasing the ConnectX app and the Luminous solar range installed on his rooftop.
Neelima Burra, chief strategy transformation and marketing officer, Luminous Power Technologies, said, “The country's power consumption is rapidly increasing, causing challenges with outages, voltage fluctuations, and high electricity bills for many people in India. As the nation moves towards renewable energy, consumers need to embrace clean energy solutions. At Luminous, we believe that solar is the future and we are committed to being a leading company in this energy transition journey. Luminous’ end-to-end solar solutions are designed to liberate consumers from the worry of erratic power supply and hefty bills by harnessing solar energy to power their homes, businesses, and lifestyles. We feel that the future of energy lies in the hands of consumers and with the #PowerAapkeHaathMein campaign we want to empower them to take control of their energy consumption and embrace sustainable alternatives such as solar power.”
“Millions of Indians face power cuts on a daily basis. We felt it was high time they took power in their hands and stopped being at the mercy of an erratic power supply. That’s how we arrived at the campaign line #PowerAapkeHaathMein. We wanted to tell hard-hitting, inspirational stories that would resonate with people across the country. Through slice-of-life situations and heart-warming scenarios, we highlighted the role of Luminous Solar in their journey to a brighter tomorrow,” says Amit Nandwani, national creative director, Cheil India.
The campaign will be leveraged on TV and OTT platforms. It will also be promoted on all Luminous’ social media platforms- Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
Credits:
Agency: Cheil India
Chief Operating Officer: Sanjeev Jasani
Chief Creative Officer: Vikash Chemjong
Chief Growth Officer: Neeraj Bassi
National Creative Director: Amit Nandwani
Chief Strategy Officer: Sourav Ray
Vice President, Head of Operations: Kanika
Account Management team: Arif Khan, Rishabh Sharma, Muskan
Creative team: Kumar Suryavanshii, Shailender Singh, Judge Bush Biswas, Gurpreet Singh, Yash Tomar, Swaleh Ansari
Account Planning team: Debopriyo Bhattacherjee, Shivani