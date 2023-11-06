Luminous Power Technologies shines with #IlluminatingLives campaign

The campaign aims to celebrate the spirit of giving and making a significant difference in someone’s life.
Luminous Power Technologies has launched its Diwali campaign, #IlluminatingLives. It encourages people to recognise and appreciate the unsung heroes around them, who spread positivity and happiness, without receiving the recognition they deserve.
The campaign is conceptualised and executed by AutumnGrey and directed by Deepti Nangia. It urges people to come together as a community to help those who may need a helping hand. As the film unfolds, it serves as a reminder that the real beauty of Diwali is in the warmth and love we share, in the smiles we bring to the faces of those who matter. By #IlluminatingLives, we create a brighter, more meaningful Diwali for all.
The ad film is released on digital platforms.
Neelima Burra, chief strategy, transformation and marketing officer, Luminous Power Technologies, said, "The campaign highlights our deep commitment to lighting up not only homes but also the lives to dream bigger and achieve higher. In a country where long power outages are common, we remain dedicated to lighting up lives in India. This Diwali, let us join hands to express our gratitude and spread the joy of giving. Together, we can make this Diwali truly special by spreading light, happiness, and hope, ensuring that the light of progress reaches everyone, even in the darkest hours.”
Anusha Shetty, chairperson and group CEO, Grey Group India, added, “Power Cuts are real in India and living in larger homes with inverters and solar solutions, we miss to see a reality sometimes. A lot of us already help with fees and clothes but what our extended family requires is a bit more power in their lives. I am glad we were able to partner Luminous with this Diwali vision.”