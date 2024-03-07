Luminous Power Technologies unveils a digital film in support of #WomenInEnergy campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The film challenges gender stereotypes and biases while inspiring a brighter future for generations to come.
Luminous Power Technologies, an energy solutions company, as part of its #WomenInEnergy campaign, has launched a digital film on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The film, narrated from a child’s point of view captures the stereotypes and biases prevalent in the mindset of society for women in certain domestic settings like the terrace of a household.
Luminous’ #WomenInEnergy campaign, currently in its second year, aims to bridge the gender gap in the energy sector and challenge the existing gender stereotypes and biases while inspiring a brighter future for generations to come.
Conceptualised by AutumnGrey, the film highlights the day-to-day household chores that are normalised by being associated with only female family members. Featuring a young boy observing his mother amid those mundane tasks around the terrace, the film unfolds those being taken up by other family members, while the mother is revealed as a solar technician under the Luminous training program. In this story, the notion of bias is challenged by a child who perceives his mother's value based on the work she does on their terrace. The brand sends out a special message by shattering the perceived bias.
Luminous under its CSR project “Solar PV Installation Training” is upskilling men and women across small towns of India, to become Solar Installation Technicians. This 400-hour, NSDC-certified course will open job and entrepreneurship opportunities for unemployed youth. The training focuses on the development of industry-competent skills. The project is active in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Karnataka, Jammu, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Sikkim
Neelima Burra, chief strategy transformation and marketing officer, Luminous Power Technologies, shared her views on the concept of IWD film, “We as a society have come a long way and moved the needle for women in certain professions, but there is still a lot to be addressed. Our film highlights the need to shift the mindset towards gender-neutral roles and provide equal opportunities to all. The energy sector and technician jobs are often seen as male-dominated, even though women possess all the necessary qualifications to enter the industry. This film will appeal to viewers to introspect and change their perceptions. We need to harness the talent of women to accelerate the country’s efforts towards energy transition and push the adoption of solar PV rooftops. Our campaign #WomenInEnergy aims to transform the mindset and make roles like solar technicians a viable and attractive career option for women.”
Shikha Gupta, chief human resource officer, Luminous Power Technologies, added, “Our goal with this film is to encourage viewers to consider traditionally male-dominated career roles, such as solar technician, as a safe and growth-oriented space for women as well. This film delivers a well-rounded message on the crucial role of family support that serves as the foundation for empowering women in unconventional roles. Bridging the prevalent gender gap will become a reality when the mindsets change, and each family member takes on a share of household responsibilities.”
Anusha Shetty, chairperson and goup CEO, Grey Group India, said, “Empowering women isn't just about breaking stereotypes; it's about harnessing their potential to illuminate our world with innovation and inclusivity. Through initiatives like #WomenInEnergy, we not only challenge biases but also ignite a brighter future for generations to come."
Credits:
Brand: Luminous Power Technologies Private Limited
Agency: Grey Group India / AutumnGrey India
Chief Executive Officer: Anusha Shetty
Chief Creative Officer: Sandipan Bhattacharyya
Agency Campaign Team: Abhishek Bagchi, Akshay Crasta, Amartya Bose, Amol Bariya Sousa, Atul Pathak, Avaneesh Raghavesh, Deepak Puttaramaiah, Jane Sequiera, Kaleemuddin Azeem, Mithun Cotha, Nishant Sethi, Nishanth Anantharam, Sandhya Gurung, Soumyadeep Ghosh, Zainab Haji