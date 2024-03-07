Luminous Power Technologies unveils a digital film in support of #WomenInEnergy campaign

Neelima Burra, chief strategy transformation and marketing officer, Luminous Power Technologies, shared her views on the concept of IWD film, “We as a society have come a long way and moved the needle for women in certain professions, but there is still a lot to be addressed. Our film highlights the need to shift the mindset towards gender-neutral roles and provide equal opportunities to all. The energy sector and technician jobs are often seen as male-dominated, even though women possess all the necessary qualifications to enter the industry. This film will appeal to viewers to introspect and change their perceptions. We need to harness the talent of women to accelerate the country’s efforts towards energy transition and push the adoption of solar PV rooftops. Our campaign #WomenInEnergy aims to transform the mindset and make roles like solar technicians a viable and attractive career option for women.”