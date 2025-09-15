Lux Cozi launches HEATEK thermal wear range with Varun Dhawan & Jacqueline Fernandez

Lux Cozi, one of India’s leading comfort wear brands, has unveiled its new HEATEK thermal wear range, supported by a high-energy TVC starring brand ambassadors Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The ad, set in a playful winter cabin scenario, features Jacqueline chasing Varun to keep warm, with the brand’s HEATEK thermals emerging as the true hero. Their lively chemistry, paired with the campaign’s promise of “Garmi Ka Ehsaas,” reinforces Lux Cozi’s positioning at the intersection of comfort, innovation, and style.





Commenting on the launch, Ashok Kumar Todi, Chairman, Lux Industries, said:

“Lux Industries’ legacy is built on trust and accessibility. HEATEK embodies our philosophy of delivering premium quality at affordable prices, while keeping pace with evolving consumer needs. With this launch, we’re strengthening our tradition of innovation for Indian households.”

Saket Todi, Executive Director, Lux Industries, added:

“The HEATEK range redefines warmth and inclusivity. With Varun and Jacqueline at the forefront of our campaign, we want every consumer to experience the assurance of cozy winters paired with modern style and dependable performance.”

The HEATEK collection offers four distinct variants tailored to different winter needs:

Premium Thermals – 888: Fur-layered, snow-safe fabric for extreme cold; priced ₹375–₹480 (men & women).

Smart Thermals – 777: Heat-lock fabric with moisture absorbency; priced ₹315–₹400 (men).

Luxury Thermals – 555: Lightweight, versatile layering option; priced ₹171–₹410 (men, women & kids).

Quilted Thermals – 333: Everyday starter thermals for mild winters; priced ₹161–₹400 (men, women & kids).

With this launch, Lux Cozi aims to make advanced, family-friendly thermal wear a mainstream choice in India, marrying cutting-edge textile technology with the brand’s trademark affordability and mass appeal.