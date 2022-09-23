Lux Cozi’ ropes in Sourav Ganguly as brand ambassador

Lux Industries, one of the country’s largest innerwear manufacturers, known for its innovative and customer-demand-driven product offerings, has announced today that it has roped in legendary cricketer, former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team and current President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, as the brand ambassador of Lux Cozi. Ashok Todi, Chairman, Lux Industries and Saket Todi, executive director, Lux Industries were present at the announcement alongside the new brand ambassador. Sourav Ganguly is the newest member to be added to the pantheon of famous endorsers for Lux Industries. Dada, as we know him, joins alongside Varun Dhawan as the brand ambassador of Lux Cozi. The brand has also created a buzz with its new television commercial film featuring Sourav Ganguly - #PorleEMonKhushi (Link to the film: https://youtu.be/B3E9eQI2BpE)