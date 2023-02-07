Lux Industries releases new its new TVC campaign for Lux ONN

The campaign projects ONN as a global premium wear brand for Men.
ONN, from the house of Lux Industries, one of the country’s largest innerwear manufacturers, known for its innovative and customer-demand-driven product offerings, manufacturing more than 100 products across 14 major brands comprising a complete range of innerwear and outerwear for men, women, and children, has yet again created a buzz with its new TVC campaign film highlighting premium collection of the brand. Targeted to every individual consumer across ages, the campaign has been created by Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata and is directed by Hypno.
Speaking on the launch of the new campaign, Mr. Saket Todi, Executive Director, Lux industries said “We always wanted to project ONN as youthful and footloose. We have kept the brand aspirational and the pricing within reach. The primary objective was to get noticed, which is why, we went ahead with advertising themes, locations and cast which have the potential to grab eyeballs and help the brand to build a stronger connection with its target audience. To meet the expectations and aspirations of the young people of today, a wide variety of designs of the highest quality and most practical styling have been offered”.
The campaign projects ONN as a premium wear providing comfort to men in all in all situations, no matter how trying or testing it is. The TVC also highlights ONN as global wear while reinforcing the brand’s positioning of complete comfort. ONN is the Premium Innerwear/Athleisure brand under the umbrella of Lux Industries Limited. Specially crafted for the young, energetic, and suave generation, the ONN range of premium wear brings luxury into casual fashion and effectively touches the style nerve of the modern Indian male. ONN’s collection includes vest, brief, polo & tees, boxers, shorts, hoodies, track and sweatshirts. Over the years, ONN has experienced remarkable growth and has built a niche for itself in the hosiery industry and has a robust customer acquisition management which has resulted in a strong brand recall. The campaign will be be promoted heavily across all digital platforms, television and OOH and engage with the audience through multiple touchpoints.
Arjun Mukherjee, VP & Senior ECD, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, said, “The biggest challenge was to tell an interesting story with a twist in 20 seconds. That’s why we thought of scripts with minimum or zero dialogue which would establish the product positioning without impeding the pace of the storyline. Similar to our previous films for ONN, international settings and actors have been used to amplify the aspiration levels”.