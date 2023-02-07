Lux Industries releases new its new TVC campaign for Lux ONN

The campaign projects ONN as a premium wear providing comfort to men in all in all situations, no matter how trying or testing it is. The TVC also highlights ONN as global wear while reinforcing the brand’s positioning of complete comfort. ONN is the Premium Innerwear/Athleisure brand under the umbrella of Lux Industries Limited. Specially crafted for the young, energetic, and suave generation, the ONN range of premium wear brings luxury into casual fashion and effectively touches the style nerve of the modern Indian male. ONN’s collection includes vest, brief, polo & tees, boxers, shorts, hoodies, track and sweatshirts. Over the years, ONN has experienced remarkable growth and has built a niche for itself in the hosiery industry and has a robust customer acquisition management which has resulted in a strong brand recall. The campaign will be be promoted heavily across all digital platforms, television and OOH and engage with the audience through multiple touchpoints.