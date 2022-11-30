Lux Industries releases new TVC ‘Garam Bhi, Patla Bhi’

Speaking on the launch of the new campaign, Saket Todi, executive director, Lux industries said “Over the years, Lux has always developed innovative product offerings that are driven by customer demand in response to shifts in consumer tastes and preferences; and this campaign is a testament to this ideal of ours. Since winter season is almost upon us, we picked this up as an opportunity to highlight how Lux Parker has the perfect design, thickness and material to be worn as an undershirt, under trousers or individually and is truly the best warmer for the entire family. Our products are thin, light, comfortable, and well-fitting, but most importantly, it gives the wearer the much-needed warmth to keep the chilly weather at bay. We really hope that consumers would enjoy our products as well as the new campaign.”