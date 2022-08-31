Lux Industries repositions Lux Venus

Lux Industries, one of the country’s largest innerwear and outerwear manufacturers, known for its innovative and customer-demand driven product offerings, manufacturing more than 100 products across 14 major brands comprising a complete range of innerwear and outerwear for men, women, and children is aiming to double the market share of its brand Lux Venus in the Indian innerwear segment. To achieve the same, the company has repositioned Lux Venus and has rolled out a brand-new campaign “Sabko Maangta Hai”, featuring actor Salman Khan. Onboarding the new brand ambassador through the dramatic campaign is the brand’s latest stunt to revamp the leadership of Lux Venus brand in the hosiery industry. Lux Industries, which has achieved a turnover of about INR 2,300 cr in FY22, is set to elevate its business operation across India with the new 360-degree campaign.