Lux Industries roped in Jacqueline Fernandez for their latest TVC campaign

Speaking on the association & the launch of the new campaign, Saket Todi, Executive Director, Lux Industries said “As a brand, we are known for our innovation in the industry and this time, we wanted to break the old fashioned gender stereotype through the campaign and highlight how today’s women don’t hesitate in making the first move. Typically, innerwear brands portray conventional male-dominant imagery, but our film depicts a role reversal where we normalize and make the woman to lead. This is probably the first time where a men’s inner wear brand is showing a woman in lead. Our objective is to build a stronger connection with the consumers, and we are certain that this campaign will grab the eyeballs of the general mass.”