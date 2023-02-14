Lux Industries roped in Jacqueline Fernandez for their latest TVC campaign

The ground-breaking TVC campaign “Yeh Nahi Toh Kuch Nahi” is aiming to create a deeper connection with its discerning consumers.
Lux Industries Limited roped in woman celebrity Jacqueline Fernandez to promote products of Lux Cozi. To this effect, the brand has launched a new TVC campaign ‘Yeh Nahi Toh Kuch Nahi’ which has been created by Yellow Beetle Films and directed by Gauri Shinde.
By onboarding the actor, it is expected to strengthen the brand's connection while simultaneously capturing the target audience’s attention and meeting the expectations and aspirations of today's youth.
Ashok Kumar Todi, Chairman, Lux Industries, stated, “This is the first time, a men’s hosiery brand has engaged with a women celebrity for promoting its products. As an innovative & consumer driven brand, we have always tried to meet the consumer demand by choosing our main protagonists based on their connection and pull with our target consumers. This time too, it’s no exception. We hope this will take the brand to newer heights and create a deeper connection with its discerning consumers,”
Speaking on the association & the launch of the new campaign, Saket Todi, Executive Director, Lux Industries said “As a brand, we are known for our innovation in the industry and this time, we wanted to break the old fashioned gender stereotype through the campaign and highlight how today’s women don’t hesitate in making the first move. Typically, innerwear brands portray conventional male-dominant imagery, but our film depicts a role reversal where we normalize and make the woman to lead. This is probably the first time where a men’s inner wear brand is showing a woman in lead. Our objective is to build a stronger connection with the consumers, and we are certain that this campaign will grab the eyeballs of the general mass.”
The TVC begins with Jacqueline Fernandez in a bedroom, organizing her partner's clothes in the closet. While doing so, she comes across his vest and begins thinking about him. We then see her excited with joy, grooving and dancing with her partner's vest until the doorbell rings. She gives a sly smile and walks over to the door. In the back shot, we see Jacqueline standing with the guy as the Lux Cozi tagline emerges on the screen.
Deven Munjal, Yellow Beetle Films, said, “While we wanted the ad to be personal and playful in accordance with the story, the biggest challenge was creating a clutter-breaking campaign with Jacqueline being featured in the men's innerwear category. Many women in our country shop for innerwear for the men in their households and that inspired us to build in the narrative & write the story. The pairing with Jacqueline at the helm is ideal and we had a great time in creating and writing this. We anticipate that everyone will enjoy watching the TVC as much as enjoyed making it.”
Campaign elements: Lux Cozi men’s innerwear Agency: Yellow Beetle Films Client: Lux Industries LTD Title of film: Yeh Nahi Toh Kuch Nahi Director (of the film): Gauri Shinde Duration: (In Secs): 40 secs Production House: Mr. and Mrs. Films LLP Exposure (media used): Digital platforms, Television, Cinema, OOH Date Of Production: 23rd January The campaign broke as of February 13th, 2023