Luxor onboards Virat Kohli as Brand Ambassador

Luxor announced it has onboarded youth icon and sports legend, Virat Kohli as its new brand ambassador. Virat, recognized as one of the all-time cricket greats and known for his record-breaking performances, will be the face of Luxor across its stationery range. The association is expected to strengthen Luxor’s appeal among young writers and fortify its position as the provider of high-performance writing instruments in the country.
The company has announced its exclusive partnership with Schneider Pen, Germany to launch a new portfolio of innovative and high-performance writing instruments in India.
The strategic partnership brings together Luxor’s brand equity, manufacturing capability, distribution strength and deep understanding of the Indian market, and Schneider’s technological expertise and world-class product range.
On this significant occasion, Speaking on the developments, Pooja Jain Gupta, managing director, Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are elated to partner with Schneider Pens for our upcoming portfolio of products. This is a significant milestone in our growth journey and in line with our continued endeavor to bring world-class products to Indian consumers. Schneider is renowned for its engineering and design superiority, and we look forward to jointly creating best-in-class writing instruments for the Indian market through our partnership. Further, our association with youth icon and cricket legend Virat Kohli as the new face of Luxor epitomizes our shared commitment to the highest standards of performance and excellence. With this association, we also look forward to encouraging today’s youth to express themselves through the power of writing and bring change in the world.”
On the occasion, Christian Schneider, managing director, Schneider Pen, said, “We see India as an emerging market with immense potential and are excited to partner with Luxor, an established leader of the Indian writing industry. We look forward to leveraging our exclusive partnership with Luxor to bring the best of German engineering and design to India through multiple products that we aim to launch together in the coming future.”
On the new association, noted cricketer Virat Kohli said “I’m excited to be part of the Luxor family and launch their new range of writing instruments. I’ve been using Luxor products for a long time and it's great to know that it continues to be a pioneer in the industry. The new Luxor-Schneider range brings the best of German engineering to deliver the finest writing performance.”
The Luxor-Schneider range of products is expected to hit the market soon. Through this partnership, Luxor and Schneider aim to use their combined expertise and experience to script a new chapter in the Indian writing industry.