Luxor onboards Virat Kohli as Brand Ambassador

On this significant occasion, Speaking on the developments, Pooja Jain Gupta, managing director, Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are elated to partner with Schneider Pens for our upcoming portfolio of products. This is a significant milestone in our growth journey and in line with our continued endeavor to bring world-class products to Indian consumers. Schneider is renowned for its engineering and design superiority, and we look forward to jointly creating best-in-class writing instruments for the Indian market through our partnership. Further, our association with youth icon and cricket legend Virat Kohli as the new face of Luxor epitomizes our shared commitment to the highest standards of performance and excellence. With this association, we also look forward to encouraging today’s youth to express themselves through the power of writing and bring change in the world.”