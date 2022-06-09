Luxury bath & body care brand BRYAN & CANDY teams up with Mouni Roy as it's brand ambassador

With distinguished fragrance options, the products of Bryan & Candy are suitable for all skin types. In addition, the Luxury Aromatic Fragrance Candles create warmth and can uplift anyone’s mood. Mr. Dipak Desai, Director of Bryan & Candy is overwhelmed with this association of Mouni Roy with Bryan & Candy. He shares, “Taking care of the whole body should not be a habit, but a daily ritual. Skin is the biggest organ in our body and the face is only 9% of it. I believe that the full-body needs to be pampered with the sheer goodness that it deserves not just the face. That is why Bryan & Candy has launched many luxury products in the bath & body category to nourish & pamper the entire body.”