Luxury skincare brand, Forest Essentials awards digital mandate to ET Medialabs

As a result of this collaboration, awareness about and sales of Forest Essentials’ products should be further consolidated.
Forest Essentials, a leading luxury Ayurveda skincare brand, awarded its digital mandate to ET Medialabs with performance marketing on Facebook, Google, Bing and other online platforms. As a result of this collaboration, awareness about and sales of Forest Essentials’ products should be further consolidated.
In addition to performance marketing, ET Medialabs will pursue off-page and on-page SEO for its new client. The digital marketing agency has deep expertise in SEO which it will put to good use . ET Medialabs has created two teams to meet its mandate. One group will manage SEO, while the second will be responsible for performance marketing and affiliate management.
One reason ET Medialabs has been so successful is it excels at creating personalised experiences for customers. It has substantial expertise in creating experiences that match customers’ desires.. For sellers of luxury products, such careful attention to customers’ preferences is vital to generating sales and building brand loyalty. ET Medialabs expertise in these domains is also one of the prime reasons Forest Essentials chose ET Medialabs over many others in the fray.
Speaking about the partnership, Amitek Sinha, COO ET Medialabs said “We expect to meet and exceed the mandate entrusted to us by Forest Essentials. ET Medialabs is one of the leading digital marketing agencies because we have deep insights about how to create brand awareness online. We also understand how to optimise spends on online marketing channels. Insights gleaned by us help create larger funnels at all levels. One of our biggest strengths is making luxury brands more robust. In the past, we have consistently added value to luxury brands and will undoubtedly do so for our newest client”.
Tara Antony, senior manager, digital marketing of Forest Essentials added, "We are looking forward to our strategic tie-up with ET Medialabs for our Digital mandate. As a luxurious Ayurvedic brand we are particular about how the brand is represented and we believe that with their experience and expertise in digital marketing, ET Medialabs will be a suitable partner. We hope for a fruitful collaboration ahead. "