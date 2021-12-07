Lyxel&Flamingo wins social media mandate for Axiom Ayurveda’s AloFrut

The agency is tasked with leveraging its collective creative, strategic, and social media skills to enhance brand recall, boost brand loyalty, and drive digital footfall and engagement.
Ensuing a multi-agency pitch, Axiom Ayurveda has entrusted Gurgaon-based digital marketing agency Lyxel&Flamingo with the social media mandate for its fruit juice brand, AloFrut. The agency is tasked with leveraging its collective creative, strategic, and social media skills to enhance brand recall, boost brand loyalty, and drive digital footfall and engagement.
With the pandemic enabling the world to transcend the boundaries of the digital realm like never before, Lyxel&Flamingo has set the ball rolling for AloFrut Mocktails – India’s First Party Drink – with the digital extension of the launch.
While there has always been a demand for healthier fruit juice options in the market, the pandemic has multiplied that demand, leaving people more health-conscious than before. AloFrut comes at an opportune time to meet these demands, and has already begun to carve a niche in a very busy fruit juice market, thanks to its novel proposition of making regular fruit juices healthier with aloe vera pulp. And now, the thinkers and doers at Lyxel&Flamingo are determined to translate that onto the digital canvas via innovation of thought, tangible performance indicators, and, of course, planning, execution, and management of extensive campaigns.
Commenting on the brand win, Shreyansh Bhandari, Chief Operating Officer, Lyxel&Flamingo says, “AloFrut has created a niche for themselves in the juice category and have had an exceptional journey so far with their proposition to give customers a healthier alternative with AloFrut Juices, and tasty party drink options with Alofrut Mocktails. Lyxel&Flamingo is elated to be associated with AloFrut and be a part of their next phase of growth”
Rishabh Gupta, managing director, AloFrut, adds on the new association, “We are excited about this collaboration and look forward to experiencing firsthand the values and ideas that the agency is known for. We have heard a great deal about their work, and we hope our joint expertise can facilitate effective communication of what the brand has to offer.”
Lyxel&Flamingo is a creative and digital agency that helps brands imagine the future of their business and marketing in a digital environment. The agency is guided by its philosophy of ‘Building For the Future’ and provides integrated solutions by tapping into a brand’s DNA. With strong in-house production and creative capabilities, Lyxel&Flamingo has emerged as a leading digital-first, full-service marketing agency ever since its inception in 2015.