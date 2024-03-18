M Baazar partners with Kriti Sanon as brand ambassador

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
M Baazar, one of eastern India's fashion retailers, announces its partnership with Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, as its newest brand ambassador. They have also chosen Pavail Gulati as the other new face for the brand.
Most recently awarded a National Film Award for her work, Kriti Sanon is also a two-time Filmfare Award winner and finds her place among the elite in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list of 2019. Known for her on-screen performances and persona, she establishes herself as a fashion icon in the Indian film industry making her the choice for M Baazar.
Expressing her excitement about the collaboration, Kriti says "When I discovered the exquisite collection at M Baazar, I was instantly drawn to its contemporary flair and fashion, which resonates perfectly with my sense of style."
Pavail Gulati echoed Kriti's enthusiasm, "M Baazar's dedication to offering the latest trends and quality apparel is commendable. I'm thrilled to be part of a brand that exudes elegance and style."
Sanjay Saraf, CMD of M Baazar, stated, "We're so happy to have Kriti Sanon and Pavail Gulati join our brand. We're proud and excited about this partnership and believe it will elevate fashion to new levels."
According to the release, it has a network of 155+ stores spanning 9 Indian states, catering to the fashion-forward generation of today. The collaboration with Kriti Sanon and Pavail Gulati is poised to elevate the brand to greater heights, setting new benchmarks in fashion and style.